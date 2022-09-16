💪 Show season progress in the main menu.
💪 Fixed matchmaking to only get 4 players per game.
💪 New players now really have arms. For sure this time.
💪 Fixed mimics scoring before the game even started.
💪 Hunters now score 2 points per catch. One for each arm.
Everything Has Arms update for 16 September 2022
Changelog 0.8 -matchmaking has 8 arms
💪 Show season progress in the main menu.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update