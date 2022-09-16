 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Everything Has Arms update for 16 September 2022

Changelog 0.8 -matchmaking has 8 arms

Share · View all patches · Build 9530029 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

💪 Show season progress in the main menu.
💪 Fixed matchmaking to only get 4 players per game.
💪 New players now really have arms. For sure this time.
💪 Fixed mimics scoring before the game even started.
💪 Hunters now score 2 points per catch. One for each arm.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2008481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link