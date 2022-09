Share · View all patches · Build 9529982 · Last edited 16 September 2022 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Fellow Braves,

Thank you for your continued support of Brave's Rage.

This week we have two brand new cards for you!

-Schadenfreude (for Tracy),gain Reinforced Armor equal to the number of stacks of Sunder Armor currently active on targets.

-Archer's Embrasure (for Tracy),Gain Reinforced Armor equal to the number of yellow cards currently in your hand.

Also,we adjusted the probability of occurrence of some events.

That's all! See you next week!

Dev Team,

2022.9.16