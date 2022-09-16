 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SHMUP Creator update for 16 September 2022

Update: V1.2.20

Share · View all patches · Build 9529966 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW FEATURES:
.You can now choose to display the score at the end of each level or not, with the End of level objects
.Only exports music included in the game
.Sounds are now updated in the editor if updated on disk
.Shows the player intro if the camera is at the path beginning

BUG FIXES:
.Weapon Aim player was stuck after a 360 degrees rotation
.Choosing a different particle effect didn't update its layer order
.1up sound was not initialized at launch
.starting the hyper now hide the Ready gauge state
.enabling of disabling Sprite lighting was not working until reloading the level (regression)
.default 1UP particle system was broken (regression)
.Enemies didn't shoot anymore in tutorials (regression)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1289521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link