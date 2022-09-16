Update: V1.2.20

NEW FEATURES:

.You can now choose to display the score at the end of each level or not, with the End of level objects

.Only exports music included in the game

.Sounds are now updated in the editor if updated on disk

.Shows the player intro if the camera is at the path beginning

BUG FIXES:

.Weapon Aim player was stuck after a 360 degrees rotation

.Choosing a different particle effect didn't update its layer order

.1up sound was not initialized at launch

.starting the hyper now hide the Ready gauge state

.enabling of disabling Sprite lighting was not working until reloading the level (regression)

.default 1UP particle system was broken (regression)

.Enemies didn't shoot anymore in tutorials (regression)