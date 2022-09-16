Early Access Version 0.4b

Version 0.4b is mainly about ensuring players who struggle with the game can still unlock new characters and don't stay too long in the first area. There are also some changes regarding some enemies of the first area who can be really hard to deal with. Keep in mind that even if those make the game a bit easier and less frustrating, I planned to add a new feature to increased difficulties and rewards for experienced players in the following patches.

Characters

Krouet' Sudden Touch Capacity: Increased MP cost and DMG especially vs. channeling enemies.

Enemies

Spitter Enemy: slightly reduced DMG and DEF.

Unstable Fury Boss: slightly reduced DMG.

Rewards

Increased the amount of fragment of spirit dropped by enemies and boss.

Misc

Added a special check at the last bonfire before the boss of an area: if you only have 2 characters in your group, a new character has 100% chance to be found.

Changed Bonfire's HP and MP recovery. Add some scaling calculation to ensure players who choose to raise HP and MP when leveling up are rewarded and recover a bit more.

Changed price of all characters. The idea is to allow players to unlock first released characters faster to support experimentation and replayability.

