Share · View all patches · Build 9529889 · Last edited 16 September 2022 – 10:06:32 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone. Just fixing some bugs and glitches again.

We fixed the the gun to be more defendable against the classified ones.

The chase scene is now a lot easier to beat from Curley.

Spelling mistakes and voice lines are fixed.

Frame rate and lags on the game is also fixed.

Thank you all so much for your support and see you in October ;)