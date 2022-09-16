Update v3.0.758.3653 - Changelog

Greetings!

We've got some more minor fixes incoming, we've been chipping away at trying to fix the disappearing vehicle icons and offset that players can experience in vehicles. Both of these issues we hope are resolved with this update.

As per usual, you can find the changelog for this update below.

Changelog v3.0.758.3653

Possible fix for vehicle icons disappearing on the map at distance.

Another possible fix for crew members and soldiers sticking out of vehicles.

Some more minor foliage optimization.

M24 and Jagdtiger now added to hangar.

Adjusted the armoured spawner menu to ensure the images don't stretch with the text.



