2.3.0 Update | REALMS DEEP 2022 | News From the Front

IMPORTANT: Updating Hedon requires a clean reinstall - this will cause your saves to become incompatible with the new version. If you are sure you want to perform the update, then perform a clean reinstall for it to apply properly.

REALMS DEEP 2022 is here!



It's been a year since the last edition of Realms Deep, and now it's back with numerous indie titles - boomer shooters, imsims and all that good stuff! And speaking of boomer shooters and imsims, I have been hard at work this year, splitting my development time between Hedon and my next project, which I will hopefully be able to reveal more about next year.

Until then, make sure to follow me on Twitter to stay up to date!









Update 2.3.0 introduces a few new fun things, such as the Chick critter, which was initially intended for a later content release, but I figured I'd drop it as a teaser. The new update also fixes a few bugs and improves several other things, such as weapon graphics and certain parts of the level design. There's also a couple new areas to explore, and other areas have received some additional texture improvements.

Full changelog can be found HERE.

Merch Store is Finally Here!

Your pleas have yet again be answered! You can finally show what a Hedon fanatic you are with a ton of merch ranging from t-shirts and prints to mouse pads and phone cases. Why Redbubble? Because it allows for a good variety of merch and it has the benefit of bigger logistics. Even if I won't get a significant cut out of this, I think at the end of the day it's what works best for people who want to own Hedon merchandise. Let me know if you have any feedback. :^)

IMPORTANT! Make sure you check the preview of whatever item you want to buy. I can only provide Redbubble with general positioning of graphics, and you may notice that certain items (like phone cases) have some pretty bad graphic positioning.

One more thing - if you decide to get any Hedon swag, make sure to tag me on Twitter and I'll share it!

Album Cover Art is Out!

Thicc Edition owners rejoice! The soundtrack now has an official cover art, which is also available as a gorgeous 4K wallpaper. If you perform the update, the Extra Thicc Goodies should update with it as well.

Hedon + Incision Bundle

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/28028/SOLODEV_FPS_GEMS_vol_1/

Oh... and while you're browsing the Realms Deep 2022 Sale, don't forget to grab this! And of course, tell your friends about it. :^)

As always, thanks for all the support, Hedon has been steadily growing with more and more people joining the community!





That's all for now. Enjoy the update and the Realms Deep event. See you soon!