Update 105.3

Hello, Friends, the temperature when it is cold on both the map and the animals
-Adjusted the Temperature of the map
-Fixed cold at night gives less damage to animals
-Adjust the Temperature Damage in the heat and cold
-Adjusted temperature in TLVL2 map locations
-Adjust the temperature in locations
-Added temperature converter from Celsius to Fahrenheit in options
Animals
-Each group member when giving comfort increases 1 point of Fortitude depending on distance.
-Adjusted Elder Zebra eating can now graze on grass
