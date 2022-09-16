 Skip to content

Animalia Survival update for 16 September 2022

Update 105.3

16 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Friends, the temperature when it is cold on both the map and the animals

-Adjusted the Temperature of the map
-Fixed cold at night gives less damage to animals
-Adjust the Temperature Damage in the heat and cold
-Adjusted temperature in TLVL2 map locations
-Adjust the temperature in locations
-Added temperature converter from Celsius to Fahrenheit in options

Animals

-Each group member when giving comfort increases 1 point of Fortitude depending on distance.
-Adjusted Elder Zebra eating can now graze on grass

For more information and details log into our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!!!

High Brazil Studio.

