Update 105.3

Hello, Friends, the temperature when it is cold on both the map and the animals

-Adjusted the Temperature of the map

-Fixed cold at night gives less damage to animals

-Adjust the Temperature Damage in the heat and cold

-Adjusted temperature in TLVL2 map locations

-Adjust the temperature in locations

-Added temperature converter from Celsius to Fahrenheit in options

Animals

-Each group member when giving comfort increases 1 point of Fortitude depending on distance.

-Adjusted Elder Zebra eating can now graze on grass

For more information and details log into our Discord:

https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!!!

High Brazil Studio.