Fixed a situation where in some cases it would result in full experience but not being able to level up
Sound optimization. Reduced the volume of some harsh effects. Reduce the harshness of sound effects in the middle and late game
Optimized monster AI search logic
Weapon stat balance adjustment
Weapon repelling monster algorithm optimization
Limits the maximum number of objects generated on the scene. Prevent a large number of recovery props from appearing on the scene in the middle and later stages of the game
Super Weapon Master update for 16 September 2022
20220916 Update Content
