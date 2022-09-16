20220916 Update Content

Fixed a situation where in some cases it would result in full experience but not being able to level up

Sound optimization. Reduced the volume of some harsh effects. Reduce the harshness of sound effects in the middle and late game

Optimized monster AI search logic

Weapon stat balance adjustment

Weapon repelling monster algorithm optimization

Limits the maximum number of objects generated on the scene. Prevent a large number of recovery props from appearing on the scene in the middle and later stages of the game