Patch 0.2.1

Hey everyone,
Short patch today in preparation for the launch on September 30th.
Patch notes:
-
Added the option to mass import names and have them get random custom skins assigned
-
Added a marble counter
-
Added an option to toggle the camera clipping when following marbles
-
Fixed a glitch where the rebind dark layer of the logic input component would not cover the panel fully
-
Fixed some blending issues on the new tile paints
-
Fixed an issue where the wormhole couldn't function as a teleporter anymore
-
Fixed an issue where assigning an effect to the marble in the marble creation scene wouldn't give the correct achievement
More info on the launch is coming later.
Thank you for your continuous support! :)
Changed files in this update