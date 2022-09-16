Patch 0.2.1

Hey everyone,

Short patch today in preparation for the launch on September 30th.

Patch notes:

Added the option to mass import names and have them get random custom skins assigned

Added a marble counter

Added an option to toggle the camera clipping when following marbles

Fixed a glitch where the rebind dark layer of the logic input component would not cover the panel fully

Fixed some blending issues on the new tile paints

Fixed an issue where the wormhole couldn't function as a teleporter anymore