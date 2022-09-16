Hotfix 1.5.41355

A small hotfix for the big rarity patch that came earlier this week. Fixing an issue with rarity siege weapons not rotating properly up and down, and also a crash fix for an issue that sometimes would happen when new quests got generated after their timer.

As we mentioned when changing it in the first place, it was also our intention to bring the disassembling return of resources back to half the cost of a structure. That change was missed from the previous patch, as pointed out by some of you, so we're making it now. You'll be getting the original half the cost back as well as the schematic of a disassembled structure to be able to rebuild it quickly when needed.