 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Sapling update for 16 September 2022

Patch 10.19 (beta only)

Share · View all patches · Build 9529391 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Large
  • Added new main animal stats tab in the animal editor, showing you whether your creation breathes, moves and lays eggs on land or in water
  • Added music to the season editor
  • Implemented 'edit seasons' button in the world, so you can redefine your seasons whenever you want
Small
  • Set terrain height sampler to higher accuracy, decreasing the amount of animals floating above or sinking into the terrain
  • Improved knee bending calculations, decreasing the amount of feet floating above or sinking into the terrain (Inverse Kinematics)
  • Pressing multiple arrow (and WASD) keys simultaneously now makes the camera move diagonally
  • Releasing arrow (or WASD) keys after pressing multiple simultaneously no longer makes the camera stop
  • Fixed unexpected camera behavior after opening the speciest list view or the objective list view
  • Fixed unexpected camera behavior after using the arrow (or WASD) keys while focusing on an organism
  • Added extra growing circle to get your attention when the algae handle is introduced
  • The animal body part length handle can now also be used when there is something at the back of an animal, like a tail
  • Fixed swimming animation glitch when swimming at the surface
  • Fixed swimming animals floating above shallow water
  • Fixed animals that would drag on land swimming too low
  • Made the visual and audio transition to and from the planet editor smoother (dip to black, crossfade)
  • Made the visual and audio transition to and from the alga editor smoother (dip to black, crossfade)
  • Made the visual and audio transition to and from the season editor smoother (dip to black, crossfade)
  • Made sure the unlock hint is always on top of the rest of the UI
  • Fixed the unlock hint not appearing in the second scenario
  • Fixed editing (as opposed to mutating) being sufficient for the 'mighty mutations' milestone in the second scenario
  • Fixed oxygen bubble visualization not fading in when looking at the animals up close
  • Fixed 'white terrain' glitch caused by turning on seasons without defining them
  • Camera movement is no longer blocked after getting out of the species or objective overview with the esc button
  • Fixed 'hand' type limbs never unlocking
  • Fixed non-responsive 'mutate' button for individual underwater animals when zoomed in

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 9529391
The Sapling Windows32 Depot 997381
The Sapling Linux64 Depot 997382
The Sapling Windows64 Depot 997384
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link