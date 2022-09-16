Patch 10.19 (beta only)

Large
- Added new main animal stats tab in the animal editor, showing you whether your creation breathes, moves and lays eggs on land or in water
- Added music to the season editor
- Implemented 'edit seasons' button in the world, so you can redefine your seasons whenever you want
Small
- Set terrain height sampler to higher accuracy, decreasing the amount of animals floating above or sinking into the terrain
- Improved knee bending calculations, decreasing the amount of feet floating above or sinking into the terrain (Inverse Kinematics)
- Pressing multiple arrow (and WASD) keys simultaneously now makes the camera move diagonally
- Releasing arrow (or WASD) keys after pressing multiple simultaneously no longer makes the camera stop
- Fixed unexpected camera behavior after opening the speciest list view or the objective list view
- Fixed unexpected camera behavior after using the arrow (or WASD) keys while focusing on an organism
- Added extra growing circle to get your attention when the algae handle is introduced
- The animal body part length handle can now also be used when there is something at the back of an animal, like a tail
- Fixed swimming animation glitch when swimming at the surface
- Fixed swimming animals floating above shallow water
- Fixed animals that would drag on land swimming too low
- Made the visual and audio transition to and from the planet editor smoother (dip to black, crossfade)
- Made the visual and audio transition to and from the alga editor smoother (dip to black, crossfade)
- Made the visual and audio transition to and from the season editor smoother (dip to black, crossfade)
- Made sure the unlock hint is always on top of the rest of the UI
- Fixed the unlock hint not appearing in the second scenario
- Fixed editing (as opposed to mutating) being sufficient for the 'mighty mutations' milestone in the second scenario
- Fixed oxygen bubble visualization not fading in when looking at the animals up close
- Fixed 'white terrain' glitch caused by turning on seasons without defining them
- Camera movement is no longer blocked after getting out of the species or objective overview with the esc button
- Fixed 'hand' type limbs never unlocking
- Fixed non-responsive 'mutate' button for individual underwater animals when zoomed in
Changed depots in beta branch