Murders at Tealwoods Manor update for 16 September 2022

Week 1 release bug fixing

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now be murdered!
Crowd cheers

After your feedback on the steam update notes, we've fixed some parts of the game:

-You can now be murdered
-Additional dialogue that existed already but was hidden for the same reason you couldn't be murdered, now exists. (You basically announce who you were with for the hour)
-The wager screen update was implemented in reverse. All people now start as marked dead and you select which ones you think will live.

And so now, we have a more stable build live on steam! :D

