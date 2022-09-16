Add music. Reduce difficulty

Add Rock album, Music 6.
Narrowing down the distribution of the ship, makes it easier to hit.
Add description to saber page, including ability description and acquisition progress.
The two medal systems are represented by different ICONS.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Add Rock album, Music 6.
Narrowing down the distribution of the ship, makes it easier to hit.
Add description to saber page, including ability description and acquisition progress.
The two medal systems are represented by different ICONS.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update