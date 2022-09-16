 Skip to content

Saber Ship update for 16 September 2022

Add music. Reduce difficulty

Build 9529262

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add Rock album, Music 6.

Narrowing down the distribution of the ship, makes it easier to hit.

Add description to saber page, including ability description and acquisition progress.

The two medal systems are represented by different ICONS.

Changed files in this update

