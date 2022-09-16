 Skip to content

Expedition Agartha update for 16 September 2022

9/15/22 patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9529221 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Speculative Fix for rare where player dies when entering a map before being able to play
  • AI bots should be more aggressive when chasing targets that have left their line of sight
  • Mercenary Followers should now follow players closer
  • Fixed exploit where player could animation cancel heavy attacks by switching to shield

Changed files in this update

