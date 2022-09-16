9/15/22 patch

- Speculative Fix for rare where player dies when entering a map before being able to play
- AI bots should be more aggressive when chasing targets that have left their line of sight
- Mercenary Followers should now follow players closer
- Fixed exploit where player could animation cancel heavy attacks by switching to shield
