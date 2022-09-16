 Skip to content

Roadwarden update for 16 September 2022

Roadwarden Patch 1.0.2 is available now!

Roadwarden!

Once again, we have received so much overwhelming feedback from this amazing community that we could push another small patch, including bugfixes, a crash fix, as well as some typos and more.

More details below:

  • Fixed Crash during the ending sequence
  • Fixed: Getting stuck at the druids
  • Fixed: Not being able to use Aegidia’s help
  • Fixed: A problem with the Missing Hunters quest
  • Fixed: A problem with getting the reward from Lost Merchant's quest
  • Fixed: A problem with the Closed Tunnel for Mages
  • Fixed: The player’s name not being correctly displayed under certain conditions
  • Fixed: Several typos

Huge thanks to every Roadwarden out there. Please keep it up and stay sharp!

Your teams of Moral Anxiety Studio & Assemble Entertainment

