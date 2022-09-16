Roadwarden Patch 1.0.2 is available now!

Roadwarden!
Once again, we have received so much overwhelming feedback from this amazing community that we could push another small patch, including bugfixes, a crash fix, as well as some typos and more.
More details below:
- Fixed Crash during the ending sequence
- Fixed: Getting stuck at the druids
- Fixed: Not being able to use Aegidia’s help
- Fixed: A problem with the Missing Hunters quest
- Fixed: A problem with getting the reward from Lost Merchant's quest
- Fixed: A problem with the Closed Tunnel for Mages
- Fixed: The player’s name not being correctly displayed under certain conditions
- Fixed: Several typos
Huge thanks to every Roadwarden out there. Please keep it up and stay sharp!
Your teams of Moral Anxiety Studio & Assemble Entertainment
Changed files in this update