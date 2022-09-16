Ghostlore is finally story-complete!

Well, this update took a little longer than usual, (two months instead of one) but we’re finally done with the final story act of Ghostlore!

The reason it took so long is because the ending has many scripted sequences. This means that aside from new art assets which I had to create, I had to coordinate quite a lot with Adam who does the programming.

This final act is suitably dramatic. If you are Singaporean, I hope you will enjoy the parts that relate to the local Redhill legend. For the people who have supported Ghostlore in the past, there is a sequence you should look out for as well.

It's all still extremely rough around the edges and we are working on polishing whatever we can. If you are trying in Early Access and already have reached the Sewers, you may experience some weirdness in the story event triggering since the Sewers mission is supposed to lead directly into the final one, but hopefully nothing that stops you from actually completing the game. If you want to experience the full story as a cohesive thing, it is recommended that you start a fresh game and play from beginning to end.

The conclusion of Ghostlore’s story is a major milestone for us, but development is far from over. We will be doing a major revamp to the game’s skill system to allow for customization and character builds. We also have a plethora of post-game and side content planned. We have updated the early access FAQ to reflect this. Thank you!

Andrew

Approximately how long will this game be in Early Access?

We intend for the game to be in early access for a few months, but less than a year (12 months).

How is the full version planned to differ from the Early Access version?

_Ever since early access launch, we have been working diligently to push out regular content updates at a pace of 1 - 2 months, with more to come. Here are some of the things that players can look forward to, roughly in the order of when they would be complete:

Map refinements - More interesting setpieces added to the various locations in the game.

Skill system revamp - Based on current player feedback, we are looking to revamp the skill upgrade system. There would be a variety of new skills and skill upgrades.

More monsters - more monsters from other Southeast Asian regions, such as Philippines, Vietnamese and Thai folklore.

Side-game and post-game content - We have plans to add side content to the game, as well as greatly expand on the current post-game experience.

Polish, balancing and co-op/controller support - The full version of the game will be more polished than what is currently in Early Access. The game will be balanced so that a large number of playstyles will be viable. Controller and co-op mode will be refined._

What is the current state of the Early Access version?

_For the early access launch, we ensured the core essentials of the game - fighting monsters, getting loot and progressing your character - were already present and polished to a high degree.

In addition, as of September 2022, we have hit a major milestone of Ghostlore being story complete. Players can now play through the entire story from start to finish. After completion of the story, the procedurally generated endless mode becomes available. So even in Early Access, players can look forward to hours of entertainment and ever greater challenges.

The later portions of the game, being more recent additions, are noticeably ‘jankier’ than earlier portions. They will of course be polished for launch. Nonetheless, we have done our best to ensure that said portions are crash free.

In terms of controller support, currently, the default keyboard and mouse controls is the best way to experience the game. We hope to improve the experience with controllers in the future.

_

How are you planning on involving the Community in your development process?

Based on community feedback, we have in fact increased the scope of our project from what we have originally planned. The decision to revamp the skill system, add more monsters and greatly expand on the game’s side and post content has all been in direct response to what we have been seeing in [our Discord server](discord.gg/YPkvqgPqGB), forums and game reviews so far. So if there is anything you would like to see in Ghostlore, these three avenues are the best way to get your voice heard.

