Neighborhood Update

**
Welcome to the Neighborhood!
Tired of work?** Now it's the weekend, and it's time to get chores done! In this map, you must water your plants, cut the weeds, and deal with your neighbors. The neighborhood is a lot of fun and has many new features.
**
Thief Role
The thief is a new imposter role that steals money from the neighborhood and uses the money to buy deadly items.
Slowing Cake** This item is a useful trap that stuns players that come near it. I think we can all relate to the slowing effect of cake... nam nam nam.
Explosive Propane This explosive trap has a short arming period, then clear the area! Anyone in it's radius will die when the trap is set off.
Golden Gun This thief-only weapon fires twice the speed of the security gun. The sound of it firing strikes fear into honest, hardworking neighbors.
Neighbor Purchasable Items: the Energy Drink and Blue Stapler are both purchasable by neighbors!
**
YELLOW ROOM (The Garage)
**
Yellow Room is set in a flooded garage with a focus on verticality. Climb the leaderboard on this new course that is between Red Room and Blue Room in terms of difficulty and length.
**
Wacky Helmets
[Buy em here!](https://store.steampowered.com/app/2065040/Deducto__Wacky_Helmets/)
[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/2065040/Deducto__Wacky_Helmets/]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/40213532/6736ccb8fe778fdf899179a1051e9c07d6245aa4.png)
[/url]
Changelog
Features**
Added New tasks
Added New items
Added Cars
Added Yellow Room
Added Trampoline
Added Currency system (neighborhood map)
Added Explosive Trap (propane)
Added Stun Trap (cake)
Added Neighborhood map
Added Wacky Helmets DLC
Added Graveyard
Added Discord Rich Presence
Added Discord game invites
Added New weapon to shooting range
Added shortcut for getting out of parkour hallway above shooting range
Made security no longer visible to other security with blue name
Fixes
Fixed escaping outside construction map
Fixed climbing the crane in construction
Fixed chair collision in boss office (office map)
Fixed parkour courses merging
Changed files in this update