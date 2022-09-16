Neighborhood Update

**

Welcome to the Neighborhood!







Tired of work? Now it's the weekend, and it's time to get chores done! In this map, you must water your plants, cut the weeds, and deal with your neighbors. The neighborhood is a lot of fun and has many new features.



Thief Role



The thief is a new imposter role that steals money from the neighborhood and uses the money to buy deadly items.



Slowing Cake This item is a useful trap that stuns players that come near it. I think we can all relate to the slowing effect of cake... nam nam nam.

Explosive Propane This explosive trap has a short arming period, then clear the area! Anyone in it's radius will die when the trap is set off.

Golden Gun This thief-only weapon fires twice the speed of the security gun. The sound of it firing strikes fear into honest, hardworking neighbors.



Neighbor Purchasable Items: the Energy Drink and Blue Stapler are both purchasable by neighbors!



YELLOW ROOM (The Garage)







Yellow Room is set in a flooded garage with a focus on verticality. Climb the leaderboard on this new course that is between Red Room and Blue Room in terms of difficulty and length.



Wacky Helmets

Changelog



Features

Added New tasks

Added New items

Added Cars

Added Yellow Room

Added Trampoline

Added Currency system (neighborhood map)

Added Explosive Trap (propane)

Added Stun Trap (cake)

Added Neighborhood map

Added Wacky Helmets DLC

Added Graveyard

Added Discord Rich Presence

Added Discord game invites

Added New weapon to shooting range

Added shortcut for getting out of parkour hallway above shooting range

Made security no longer visible to other security with blue name

Fixes

Fixed escaping outside construction map

Fixed climbing the crane in construction

Fixed chair collision in boss office (office map)

Fixed parkour courses merging