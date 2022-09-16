V0.8590 Updates

Updates：

-Added the hint function for new equipment that is more obvious in the adventure interface;

Bug Fixes：

-Updated the AI logic of “Beetle Warrior” to make the actions more reasonable;

-Fixed the bug that the Warrior “Sand Assassin“ could not win the battle immediately after exchanging enemies then killing them under specific circumstance;

-Fixed the bug that caused the game to get stuck after the stored power enemy was transposed under certain circumstance;

-Fixed the bug that caused the game to get stuck when selling equipment under certain circumstance;