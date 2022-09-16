New demo version is available in beta

Share · View all patches · Build 9528994 · Last edited 16 September 2022 – 08:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hi all,

Since the game is included in the Tokyo Game Show selection, I've decided to update the demo version. The current one is quite old and is missing major features such as game speed controls, the map UI, sprinting, and so on.

If you have issues with the older demo, chances are it is fixed in the new version ^_^

To access the new version:

Go to the properties of your Magic of Spring Demo:

Go 'Betas' section and enter <magicofspringtgs2022> code:

Thanks for your interest in our game!