-Fix speed wing from bouncing too much at high speeds.
-Fix issue in Steam VR where no menu button exists with Oculus Quest.
-Make the controller schemes easier to read with Bloom enabled.
-Stalls are now based on angle of attack (lift coefficient curve) instead of speed, which is the accurate way to calculate stalls. Don’t be surprised to see the glider stall / collapse more.
-Bake tree shadows for the middle of the map. (My computer refused to bake the entire map so had to compromise unless I get a super computer lol).
-All glider physics have been tweaked quite a bit.
-Reduce lift when entering a turn.
-Stop cars from appearing in the road.
-Slightly adjust some of the launch points.
-Overall terrain and graphics tweaks.
-reduce bloom intensity slightly.
Glider Sim update for 16 September 2022
Update 1.7.1_EarlyAccess: Hot Fix - Physics Tweaks - Baked Tree Shadows
-Fix speed wing from bouncing too much at high speeds.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update