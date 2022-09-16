 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Glider Sim update for 16 September 2022

Update 1.7.1_EarlyAccess: Hot Fix - Physics Tweaks - Baked Tree Shadows

Share · View all patches · Build 9528972 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fix speed wing from bouncing too much at high speeds.
-Fix issue in Steam VR where no menu button exists with Oculus Quest.
-Make the controller schemes easier to read with Bloom enabled.
-Stalls are now based on angle of attack (lift coefficient curve) instead of speed, which is the accurate way to calculate stalls. Don’t be surprised to see the glider stall / collapse more.
-Bake tree shadows for the middle of the map. (My computer refused to bake the entire map so had to compromise unless I get a super computer lol).
-All glider physics have been tweaked quite a bit.
-Reduce lift when entering a turn.
-Stop cars from appearing in the road.
-Slightly adjust some of the launch points.
-Overall terrain and graphics tweaks.
-reduce bloom intensity slightly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1422941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link