Update 1.7.1_EarlyAccess: Hot Fix - Physics Tweaks - Baked Tree Shadows

-Fix speed wing from bouncing too much at high speeds.

-Fix issue in Steam VR where no menu button exists with Oculus Quest.

-Make the controller schemes easier to read with Bloom enabled.

-Stalls are now based on angle of attack (lift coefficient curve) instead of speed, which is the accurate way to calculate stalls. Don’t be surprised to see the glider stall / collapse more.

-Bake tree shadows for the middle of the map. (My computer refused to bake the entire map so had to compromise unless I get a super computer lol).

-All glider physics have been tweaked quite a bit.

-Reduce lift when entering a turn.

-Stop cars from appearing in the road.

-Slightly adjust some of the launch points.

-Overall terrain and graphics tweaks.

-reduce bloom intensity slightly.