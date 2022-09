Share · View all patches · Build 9528808 · Last edited 16 September 2022 – 07:09:18 UTC by Wendy

fixed the bug in the main code base to now have a barrier on level one preventing the possibility of endlessly falling.

fixed the level digressing issue!!!

added a system that now tracks coins earned throughout the levels.

added a few fixes to the level select system

added more info to the starting tutorial explaining the coins