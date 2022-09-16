 Skip to content

I Am Sakuya: Touhou FPS Game update for 16 September 2022

Revamped Levels Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9528758 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Sigyaad here again, I'm proud to release this update that revamps a lot of the levels! To summarise, it adds switches with proper level exits and entire new exit sections of maps! They look damn beautiful to boot! Thanks again to mittens for providing these beautiful sections!


(Don't worry, I'm sure Remilia has some nice shades so she can enjoy the view during the day.)

Additionally, all of the missing and misaligned textures have been fixed! (I hope!)

Stay tuned tomorrow for more gameplay patches and then shortly after I will be hard at work on creating more content for you guys, including new levels and new weapons!

