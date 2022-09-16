1.0.9 Update and Devlog #24

Hello there. The long waited update is finally here and we will be focusing on that mostly in this week's devlog.

Weekly wipe server changing to bi-weekly

Players who enjoy playing on servers that are wiped frequently. We felt like one week was too short a time and those servers are very unpopulated so we wanted to extend the wipe cycle by a week to give more time to play on a single cycle. We will be changing them to only wiping them every other week to give more time to play before wiping.

Patch notes

Check out the updated video!



New features

10 new islands were added around the existing map

New feedback page and ability to report players for hacking

Drivable boats that are found on the chest and around the map

New types of point of interest areas

Hostile NPCs

Bunkers

Respawn screen to choose where to spawn after death

Expanded starting quest line

Added compendiums quests

Added research paper quest line to acquire research papers

New songs for water and autumn biome

Added new "kummeli" landmarks on some smaller islands

Compendium islands are now only accessible if completed 50% of the compendium

Added blueprints that can be crafted from research papers. These give you the ability to craft new items

Status effects

Cold status is now added in the snow biome to give better feedback to players when they are losing more energy

Safe zone status effect is now added when a player is not allowed to aim their weapons.

New items

4 new weapons

3 new hairstyles

Tea and coffee bottles

2 drivable boats

Solar panel with battery

Water sprinkler

3 new fish

Radio that plays game music

New hat: Strawberry hat. Gives a passive health regeneration buff when equipped

Changes

Ammo is now dropped on death

Reworked the fish spawns to spawn more fish on one spot. Now regions differentiate the fish spots from each other more

New quick join window for new players to help them find servers easily

Turret changes

Turret radius 15% bigger

Increased damage by 35%

Disabled status less duration from 60 → 40 seconds

Passive mode now has a green light and aggressive yellow

Gas stove cooking time is 90% faster compared to other cooking places

Normal walking now consumes 25% less energy

Loot chests are now reset even if the player leaves items inside them

New offline messages were added to tell if the player's house has decayed while they were offline

Quests now have icons in the menu

Lowered 2nd-floor upgrade wooden planks to 70 from 100

Music should now play more often

Hiking backpack carrying capacity increase doubled from 4 to 8

Made guns harder to find in order to make crafting weapons more common

Changed 4Netplayers prices to match their website

CPU and GPU optimizations

Building on cliffs is now allowed and should not show the "placing too high" error

Telescopic reel now makes fishing while using it 20% faster to make it better late game equipment

Using any item that is crafted with the "Water Bottle" item now gives you back the "Empty Bottle". You can Exchange this back into a water bottle from vendors around the islands. We will later add a water pump object for filling the bottle

Some changes to the admin log reports

Cabinets can now be attached to the walls

House can also be exited by clicking the UI text

Changed motor sound and wind turbine now has sound

Fixes

Fixed stove becoming invisible

Fixed 2nd house upgrade was blocked due to the windmill model blocking it

Fixed trading duplication bug

Fixed fireplace and bonfire cooking duplication bug

Made joining more reliable

Placing tent task now autocompletes if you already have a home

Tasks now progress when looting from the chest

Selling and buying from James general store now completes quest tasks

Farming funds and some other quest should now successfully complete

Electricity consumption should now always appear correctly in the crafting bench menu

Turrets should no longer steal electricity from neighbouring houses

Fixed combat status staying on after death

What is next?

For now, we want to keep updating and polishing the current experience. Follow the roadmap for more detailed plans on updates.