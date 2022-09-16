1.0.9 Update and Devlog #24

Hello there. The long waited update is finally here and we will be focusing on that mostly in this week's devlog.
Weekly wipe server changing to bi-weekly
Players who enjoy playing on servers that are wiped frequently. We felt like one week was too short a time and those servers are very unpopulated so we wanted to extend the wipe cycle by a week to give more time to play on a single cycle. We will be changing them to only wiping them every other week to give more time to play before wiping.
Patch notes
New features
- 10 new islands were added around the existing map
- New feedback page and ability to report players for hacking
- Drivable boats that are found on the chest and around the map
- New types of point of interest areas
- Hostile NPCs
- Bunkers
- Respawn screen to choose where to spawn after death
- Expanded starting quest line
- Added compendiums quests
- Added research paper quest line to acquire research papers
- New songs for water and autumn biome
- Added new "kummeli" landmarks on some smaller islands
- Compendium islands are now only accessible if completed 50% of the compendium
- Added blueprints that can be crafted from research papers. These give you the ability to craft new items
- Status effects
- Cold status is now added in the snow biome to give better feedback to players when they are losing more energy
- Safe zone status effect is now added when a player is not allowed to aim their weapons.
- New items
- 4 new weapons
- 3 new hairstyles
- Tea and coffee bottles
- 2 drivable boats
- Solar panel with battery
- Water sprinkler
- 3 new fish
- Radio that plays game music
- New hat: Strawberry hat. Gives a passive health regeneration buff when equipped
Changes
- Ammo is now dropped on death
- Reworked the fish spawns to spawn more fish on one spot. Now regions differentiate the fish spots from each other more
- New quick join window for new players to help them find servers easily
- Turret changes
- Turret radius 15% bigger
- Increased damage by 35%
- Disabled status less duration from 60 → 40 seconds
- Passive mode now has a green light and aggressive yellow
- Gas stove cooking time is 90% faster compared to other cooking places
- Normal walking now consumes 25% less energy
- Loot chests are now reset even if the player leaves items inside them
- New offline messages were added to tell if the player's house has decayed while they were offline
- Quests now have icons in the menu
- Lowered 2nd-floor upgrade wooden planks to 70 from 100
- Music should now play more often
- Hiking backpack carrying capacity increase doubled from 4 to 8
- Made guns harder to find in order to make crafting weapons more common
- Changed 4Netplayers prices to match their website
- CPU and GPU optimizations
- Building on cliffs is now allowed and should not show the "placing too high" error
- Telescopic reel now makes fishing while using it 20% faster to make it better late game equipment
- Using any item that is crafted with the "Water Bottle" item now gives you back the "Empty Bottle". You can Exchange this back into a water bottle from vendors around the islands. We will later add a water pump object for filling the bottle
- Some changes to the admin log reports
- Cabinets can now be attached to the walls
- House can also be exited by clicking the UI text
- Changed motor sound and wind turbine now has sound
Fixes
- Fixed stove becoming invisible
- Fixed 2nd house upgrade was blocked due to the windmill model blocking it
- Fixed trading duplication bug
- Fixed fireplace and bonfire cooking duplication bug
- Made joining more reliable
- Placing tent task now autocompletes if you already have a home
- Tasks now progress when looting from the chest
- Selling and buying from James general store now completes quest tasks
- Farming funds and some other quest should now successfully complete
- Electricity consumption should now always appear correctly in the crafting bench menu
- Turrets should no longer steal electricity from neighbouring houses
- Fixed combat status staying on after death
What is next?
For now, we want to keep updating and polishing the current experience. Follow the roadmap for more detailed plans on updates.
