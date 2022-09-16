Harvest Days: My Dream Farm - Update to EA 0.6.4

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm - EA 0.6.4

Hello everyone!

The latest update features a few changes to The Farm. The pond was moved to another spot on the compound and more arable land is now available there.

Several structures for the farm have been updated with new 3D models, like the stable and the barn.

Animals that have been well taken care of will now produce better resources.

The vehicles controls for game controllers should now be more accessible.

In addition, we have more changes and improvements as well as fixes for you! Mind that some of the changes affect previous game states, especially if you placed animal housing close together.

Talk to you all soon again!

ADDED

Farm animals produce manure.

Over 100 new cultivable land tiles on The Farm.

Hen house, small barn, barn, stable, doghouse, cat house: new 3d models. In addition, when the structure is put in place, the grass is removed from the ground.

Small barn and barn: you can personalise the sign now.

If the player does not rake the weeds at The Farm they grow in stages over days.

dudazon delivery service van (Location: the public car park next to the village square).

Mail: dudazon logo on cardboard boxes.

Within the land tiles the icon colour varies depending on season.

On the for-sale signs (next to the player’s house) you can read "Coming soon".

Hen house, small barn, and barn: when running out of food and water containers a red exclamation mark is displayed.

Hen house, small barn, and barn: You can check the percentage of food or water available without opening the menu, just by approaching the food and water containers.

Shops: A message when interacting with the "Closed" sign.

New names in the "Friends of the Village" book inside the Founders' Hall.

Baby farm animals UI: "This animal is too young to produce".

Map boundaries.

Electric scooter: Turning speed.

Production parameters of farm animals: They produce resources regardless of whether they have been fed or have drunk or have an affinity with their owner. But if you care for them properly, they will produce better resources.

Farm animals are considered adult from day 7 on.

Farm animals routines: feeding and drinking time.

Farm animals consume half as much food and water per day.

The location of the pond on The Farm.

The ground colour on The Farm.

The weed growth on The Farm.

Vehicle controls when playing with a controller. Accelerate: “RT” or equivalent. Brake: “LT” or equivalent.

Sensitivity of vehicle rotation.

Rewards from the quests that arrive by mail.

Rachel's daily routine

Typography of vehicle number plates.

Kiko's daily routine

Fade effect when loading the game.

Language: French and Catalan.

Improved shop menus.

Animal Rescue Centre sign.

Message after donating a non-contributable item in the police station box

When building a hen house, a small barn or a barn, the feed and water containers are 100% full (previously 15%).

Lydia’s Ranch: colour.

Public car park next to the village square.

The hares on the farm have been removed in order to avoid future conflicts with vehicles. Insurance won't pay for damages caused by rabid rabbits.

Small barn and barn: back doors are not interactive.

Adult cow: 3d model size.

Adult deer: 3d model size.

Cows: FX sound volume.

Baby sheep: colour.

Wool: 3d model size.

Truffles: 3d model colour and icon.

FIXED