S.M.A.C.K. Playtest update for 16 September 2022

Character Customization Phase 1 Complete

  • Character customization inventory expanded
  • Fixed hand shield material
  • Adjusted battle rifle size
  • Spawn fx added
  • Smoothed out character spawn sequence
  • Removed preset characters
  • Finished character customization phase 1

-KK

