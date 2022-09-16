Character Customization Phase 1 Complete

- Character customization inventory expanded
- Fixed hand shield material
- Adjusted battle rifle size
- Spawn fx added
- Smoothed out character spawn sequence
- Removed preset characters
- Finished character customization phase 1
