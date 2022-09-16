 Skip to content

Warbox update for 16 September 2022

WARBOX 0.0.3.2

NEW CONTENT

GAMEPLAY

  • First person mode re-added (VERY UNFINISHED, some weapons are broken, reload animations do not play but still work)

VISUAL EFFECTS

  • Bullet Wounds re-added (VERY UNFINISHED, no multilayer yet.)

GEAR

  • Gorka Jacket
  • Gorka Pants
  • Russian Chest Rig
  • 6B43 Vest

NEW CHANGES

GAMEPLAY

MEDICAL SYSTEM
  • Bleeding system now takes into account the amount of bleeding body parts
  • AI Medics will only bandage body parts that don't have blood flow (Tourniquet first)
  • A characters shock level will continue to increase as long as they are bleeding
  • Player self-healing and heal others not finished
    (The medical system will be improved a lot more in 0.0.3.3)

VISUAL EFFECTS

  • Randomized death faces


GEAR

  • Light Vest customization Ready
  • Heavy Vest customization Ready

UI

  • Customization UI Improvements

BUGFIXES

  • Players getting stuck on main menu should no longer happen

OPTIMIZATION

  • Game file size made significantly smaller 20GB
  • Customization Item Lists now use Data Tables instead of Arrays

