WARBOX 0.0.3.2

NEW CONTENT
GAMEPLAY
- First person mode re-added (VERY UNFINISHED, some weapons are broken, reload animations do not play but still work)
VISUAL EFFECTS
- Bullet Wounds re-added (VERY UNFINISHED, no multilayer yet.)
GEAR
- Gorka Jacket
- Gorka Pants
- Russian Chest Rig
- 6B43 Vest
NEW CHANGES
GAMEPLAY
MEDICAL SYSTEM
- Bleeding system now takes into account the amount of bleeding body parts
- AI Medics will only bandage body parts that don't have blood flow (Tourniquet first)
- A characters shock level will continue to increase as long as they are bleeding
- Player self-healing and heal others not finished
(The medical system will be improved a lot more in 0.0.3.3)
VISUAL EFFECTS
- Randomized death faces
GEAR
- Light Vest customization Ready
- Heavy Vest customization Ready
UI
- Customization UI Improvements
BUGFIXES
- Players getting stuck on main menu should no longer happen
OPTIMIZATION
- Game file size made significantly smaller 20GB
- Customization Item Lists now use Data Tables instead of Arrays
Changed files in this update