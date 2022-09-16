 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

封神榜 伏魔三太子（重制版） update for 16 September 2022

Updated on September 16, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9528182 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. The root of the world tree Alisa increased the maximum life from 1000 points to 5000 points.

  2. In the open hanging mode, add powerful open hanging props, and use them to obtain the effect of [Invincible Team, Penetrating Walls, and 500 skill points for all members].

  3. At the beginning of the game, the road leading to Alubi Studio was opened at the top right of Chentang Pass.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1765161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link