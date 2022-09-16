Updated on September 16, 2022

-
The root of the world tree Alisa increased the maximum life from 1000 points to 5000 points.
In the open hanging mode, add powerful open hanging props, and use them to obtain the effect of [Invincible Team, Penetrating Walls, and 500 skill points for all members].
At the beginning of the game, the road leading to Alubi Studio was opened at the top right of Chentang Pass.
封神榜 伏魔三太子（重制版） update for 16 September 2022
