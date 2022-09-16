Update Notes for Sep 16(Added fifth zone)

-Added zone 5

-Zone 5 boss currently only has 1 phase, phase 2 is still in progress

-Added 12 cultivation body types

-Added innate chis in accordance with the special cultivation body types

-Added 16 new techniques

-Added 4 new technique combination effects

-Added a new fabao combination effect

-Added a new key: X, can sell weapons and skills for spirit stones

-Added key rebind system

-Added new hidden talent tree(body)

-Added description for tribulation level

-Added projectile mastery(technique) back as a prerequisite for ultra sword formation

-Updated refiner npc's reforge limit(2->3)

-Updated health and attack power of some bosses and npcs

-Updated some technique effects and techinique combination effects

-Updated most fabao's damage calculations

-Updated lifespanless talent's max health reduction from -10%->-20%

-Updated base volume of some bgms

-Decreased red flash duration and transparency when taking damage(1/3 as previous)

-Decreased stats bonus generated on weapons

-Decreased Whisk's damage ratio

-Decreased No Trace's damage ratio and cd, removed No Trace's hidden effect

-Decreased soul fragment's drop amount, soul fragment's cap changed to 1 million

-Fixed a bug where changing room can increase age infinitely

-Fixed a bug where demonic build can generate hidden thunder chis

-Fixed a bug where <<Device Organism>> does not provide cd reduction for non-elemental fabaos

-Fixed proc chance bug for Out of Nowhere technique

-Fixed a bug where gamepad can not interact with UI