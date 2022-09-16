- [Part 4+] Changed text structure right after switching to another body
- [Part 1+] Moved starting parasite inventory display position 15 pixels to the left (for the display to be shown fully even if there will be a scroll bar on the side menu)
- [Part 4] Amount of pheromones released during the action of “Release pheromones” increased by x3 than before
- [Part 1 art] Added Incubator image link for the Medical bay in Key Saychu Station
- [Part 1+] Added map scaler to the settings menu & removed map empty space movable parts
Parasite Infection update for 16 September 2022
Update r1.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update