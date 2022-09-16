 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Parasite Infection update for 16 September 2022

Update r1.13

Share · View all patches · Build 9527979 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • [Part 4+] Changed text structure right after switching to another body
  • [Part 1+] Moved starting parasite inventory display position 15 pixels to the left (for the display to be shown fully even if there will be a scroll bar on the side menu)
  • [Part 4] Amount of pheromones released during the action of “Release pheromones” increased by x3 than before
  • [Part 1 art] Added Incubator image link for the Medical bay in Key Saychu Station
  • [Part 1+] Added map scaler to the settings menu & removed map empty space movable parts

Changed files in this update

Depot 1707781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link