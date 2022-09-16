Sep. 16th Servers Maintenance

Dear Commander:
We will start the server maintenance at 14:00 on Sep. 16th (UTC+8). The maintenance time is expected to take 30-180 minutes. If the server opening schedule is adjusted, please pay attention to the official group’s announcement.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Dear Commander:
We will start the server maintenance at 14:00 on Sep. 16th (UTC+8). The maintenance time is expected to take 30-180 minutes. If the server opening schedule is adjusted, please pay attention to the official group’s announcement.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update