The Unicorn's era is upon us!

Run, Jump, and be Unicorn girl

I still remember the original prototype jam game and watching people play it on youtube. I was so incredibly nervous watching people play my small 15-minute game. Some YouTubers were excited to be a unicorn some were sarcastic and others were already trying to speed run but it was clear that everyone was having a blast. I remember a little kid screaming at the top of his lungs and another YouTuber (a grown man) saying "This is cute. It's fun. You just run jump shoot and be unicorn girl"

4 years later it's a full game with voice actors and a console release and I couldn't be prouder.

I would like to take this moment to thank everyone involved in the making of this. Olivia, Christina, Carlos, Jaggy Fox, Ternox, and Karina. Thank you. This game wouldn't exist without you.

More Content Coming

For anyone that buys the game I want you to know that there is free DLC planned for the near future in the form of more story and levels. The story will include more voice over work, new scenes, characters and boss fights. The first update will be a crossover with another game character.

But for now please enjoy my little game.