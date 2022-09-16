Update notes for 16 September 2022

Dear players of The Last Secret,

thanks to your excellent feedback I could fix a number of smaller errors. Most of them were only small spelling or layout mistakes, but there were also two bad bugs - one after the lunch date scene with Ben and one during the tent scene with Meilin. They should be fixed now as well.

If you find anything else, please let me know, I'll take care of it as soon as possible!

Suki also provided more improvements for the Spanish translation.

Enjoy the game! :)