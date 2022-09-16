 Skip to content

Starting Life In Another World Naked update for 16 September 2022

Patch Note for v0.100b

Share · View all patches · Build 9527642 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

No longer need dirt & water to make clay, just need to shovel to find clay.
Added new animal aggressiveness so some will only attack when protecting their babies.
Fixed animals and others getting scared and running away from you.

