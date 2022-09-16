No longer need dirt & water to make clay, just need to shovel to find clay.
Added new animal aggressiveness so some will only attack when protecting their babies.
Fixed animals and others getting scared and running away from you.
Starting Life In Another World Naked update for 16 September 2022
Patch Note for v0.100b
No longer need dirt & water to make clay, just need to shovel to find clay.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update