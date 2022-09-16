Star Explorers Updated to Version 5.2.7

One of the things I enjoy about Star Explorers is giving it that retro look and feel. The posterizing shader option (on the video options menu) will now include a PS1 style dithering effect. When combined with the "Old-School Pixels" option, the game really begins to look like something from the early 90s.

For those of you who enjoy higher resolution and more colors, you can always disable these. But, honestly I don't think the game has ever looked better. To each their own.

Here are a few images with the latest shaders...

