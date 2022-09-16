 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Star Explorers update for 16 September 2022

Star Explorers Updated to Version 5.2.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9527613 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

One of the things I enjoy about Star Explorers is giving it that retro look and feel. The posterizing shader option (on the video options menu) will now include a PS1 style dithering effect. When combined with the "Old-School Pixels" option, the game really begins to look like something from the early 90s.

For those of you who enjoy higher resolution and more colors, you can always disable these. But, honestly I don't think the game has ever looked better. To each their own.

Here are a few images with the latest shaders...

Changed files in this update

Star Explorers Content Depot 502721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link