- Reduced the crew/fame ratio by 25% but added an advanced game option that can be changed to make crew more or less plentiful.
- If an NPC ship is damaged by another NPC ship, it will now lose salvageable resources in proportion with how much damage it took from NPCs versus the player.
- Stations will now rotate during combat.
- Missiles will now attempt to avoid collisions with asteroids.
- Possible fix for random freezes during gameplay. If you've been experiencing temporary or permanent freezes during gameplay (especially those that are fixed by using --cores 1) then please let me know whether or not this fixes the freezes for you.
- Added a get_freeze_log.bat file to the Bin folder that will create a freezelog.txt file for a running Cosmoteer process. If you still get freezes and your normal log file has no freezelog in it, try running this get_freeze_log.bat file, which should generate a freezelog.txt file in the same directory.
- Fixed bug where player ships that become "junk" would lose all their stored resources and not spawn any resources when further salvaged or destroyed.
- Fixed crash when removing a crew while its edit window is open.
- Fixed rare multiplayer crash when queueing trades or transfers.
- Fixed bug where if the game window is minimized while making an FTL jump then the ship would be invisible upon completing the jump.
- Fixed bug where it was possible to start a new game with any ship by setting the economic difficulty to Imagineer, choosing a ship, and then changing the difficulty.
- Improved rendering of Chinese characters.
- H.E., E.M.P., and nuclear missile parts now include the word "missile" in their names.
Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 16 September 2022
Beta Update 2022.09.15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
