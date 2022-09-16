 Skip to content

Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 16 September 2022

Beta Update 2022.09.15

Share · View all patches · Build 9527483 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced the crew/fame ratio by 25% but added an advanced game option that can be changed to make crew more or less plentiful.
  • If an NPC ship is damaged by another NPC ship, it will now lose salvageable resources in proportion with how much damage it took from NPCs versus the player.
  • Stations will now rotate during combat.
  • Missiles will now attempt to avoid collisions with asteroids.
  • Possible fix for random freezes during gameplay. If you've been experiencing temporary or permanent freezes during gameplay (especially those that are fixed by using --cores 1) then please let me know whether or not this fixes the freezes for you.
  • Added a get_freeze_log.bat file to the Bin folder that will create a freezelog.txt file for a running Cosmoteer process. If you still get freezes and your normal log file has no freezelog in it, try running this get_freeze_log.bat file, which should generate a freezelog.txt file in the same directory.
  • Fixed bug where player ships that become "junk" would lose all their stored resources and not spawn any resources when further salvaged or destroyed.
  • Fixed crash when removing a crew while its edit window is open.
  • Fixed rare multiplayer crash when queueing trades or transfers.
  • Fixed bug where if the game window is minimized while making an FTL jump then the ship would be invisible upon completing the jump.
  • Fixed bug where it was possible to start a new game with any ship by setting the economic difficulty to Imagineer, choosing a ship, and then changing the difficulty.
  • Improved rendering of Chinese characters.
  • H.E., E.M.P., and nuclear missile parts now include the word "missile" in their names.

