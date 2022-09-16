Trombone Champ is Released!

Hello friends - Trombone Champ v1.00 is now available for purchase!

If you played the playtest, you might know approximately what to expect - a bigger, more polished Trombone Champ, with a lot more songs and a ton of little quality-of-life improvements. We're really happy with how version 1.00 turned out, and we owe it largely to our playtesters! Thank you all!

Of course, we're not going to stop with version 1.00. In the coming months, we plan to launch a series of updates, which we will detail soon. We'll post updates here and on our social media accounts - primarily our twitter account, @holywowstudios.

We hope you enjoy tooting as much as we enjoyed making the toots, and we look forward to seeing what our fans do with this weird little game.

-Dan V of Holy Wow