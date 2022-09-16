Icarus Week Forty One Update | Play OPULENCE: Stockpile and label your chests

Every few weeks we do a Community Feedback update, where we gather up the feedback you have submitted via Feature Upvote page and our Discord community. This includes both some performance and UI improvements.

This week we also add a new mission, OPULENCE: Stockpile, and talk a bit about our future plans including the mounts (next week!).

Mission OPULENCE: Stockpile

This week brings a new mission, OPULENCE: Stockpile. A wealthy client plans to come see the surface and you’re on preparation duty. You’ll be tasked to seek out some hard-to-find resources, so plan your routes carefully. This is a more upbeat mission than other contracts, so try enjoy the tranquility.

// OPERATOR: ACS

// BIOME: Verdant Terraces, Styx

// BACKGROUND: The ACS has been contacted by a wealthy individual with a special request

// MISSION: Stock a supply ship in preparation for the clients visit to the surface

// TERMS: Prospectors that meet client requirements will be well rewarded

Small Improvements

A range of small but valuable improvements have been made this week.

We’ve completed a large number of texture optimizations to reduce the amount stored in memory at runtime. We expect this should have a positive influence on performance with a significant reduction in the texture pool

Deployables can now be rotated before they are placed

You can now place signs on chests which can be colored and named to your liking. Choose between a text field where you can enter your own name or labels, or one of our in-game icons

Glass Jars can no longer be filled with water and used as a drinking vessel but can now stack in your inventory for easier transport on longer treks

When highlighting building tiles with the repair tool the weather effects no longer pass through as they did before

Crop plots now can be snapped to floors in the building mode

UI Improvements

Many of the UI improvements this week come directly from your feedback. Keep using the Feature Upvote website, as our dev team do read it and it allows us to identify the which fixes we can implement quickly that generate the most value for our community.

When placing deployables you can now see if they are sheltered or not in the location of choosing

Chatbox will now scroll to the bottom as we have addressed a bug that was impacting this

When deploying from your inventory, the menu will now close as it should

Future Content

We balance delivering updates every week with working on bigger updates and new features.

Next week, we’re excited to bring you version 1.0 of our Mounts system. We are releasing two tamable creatures, a powerful Buffalo and a fast-footed Moa (a giant flightless bird). Players will be required to find a juvenile version of either of these two creatures and kill the rest of their pack and any predators before leading them back to a safe location.

To tame them you will need to nurture them with food, shelter and warmth for a small period of time before they are ready to be used as a Mount. Craft a saddle and other necessary items then test out your new ride. The saddle also acts as a storage unit as you venture across the map. Be wary, as your new furry friend could become dinner for one of Icarus' more violent foes. More details next week.

We are also in the closing stages of testing the many gameplay effects of Data Decentralization and Dedicated Servers to make sure all of the savefile changes are working as intended. We plan on rolling out a branch on Steam with this version of the game in the coming weeks for you to test and give feedback on.

Another common request from our community is for more forms of persistence, we which hear and actively discuss. The Dedicated Servers will allow us to shake up new ways of playing such as more Outpost features and open-world exploration.

Changelog v1.2.16.101330

New Content

Added the OPULENCE mission

Minor tweaks to OPULENCE mission descriptions and requirements

Updated quest objectives for OPULENCE to clarify requirements

Added new sign variant that can be placed on walls and deployables. Sign text can now switch between several font colours, and small words will scale up to fit available space

Added option to display item icons on wooden signs

Added localized text to sign UMG

Fix texture setting on new small wood sign albedo

Fixed deployable sign icon scroll bar stuttering due to invalid data

Add icon for new Wall Sign deployable variant

Slightly increased mission requirements for OPULENCE. - Lowered ren reward for OPULENCE

Fixed

