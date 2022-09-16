P&C Beta Update: 15.09.22

Finally done adding 59 new Progeny/Princess Skills that cover all our current races, so you can play around, personalize, and optimize even more!

I'm probably too tired to convey at best how much the game has changed with this addition, making Progeny even more desirable and useful and varied~ This will be vital for the future, ruthless, SIM Mode!

This post has all the racial spreads (will post the final version tomorrow) and this has a bit more details just try them out! P&C is now even greater!

ALSO. BIG RED WAIFU!

Size: 754.6 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Oni Princess NSFW Animation #3 added

ːswirliesː Oni NPCs NSFW Animation #1 (2 versions) added

ːswirliesː Oni can now be found inside the Stone Knife

ːswirliesː ❗️59 new unique skills added❗️ Any new Progeny will get automatically assigned one between the 8 available to each race!

ːswirliesː Recruits now also pass down special resistances and Skills

ːswirliesː Holstauri can now use Claw weapons by default

ːswirliesː Mermaids can't use Shields anymore

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed "King" Accessory giving Life Steal even without points spent in Love

ːswirliesː Removed Status tab from Menu

ːswirliesː Fixed weird slimes having normal dialogues in the Slime Pool

ːswirliesː Fixed some events placement around the Clocktown

ːswirliesː Fixed Poison Res. not showing in the Level Up menu after being fed the "Floral Tea" item

ːswirliesː Fixed rain onset after resting inside Little Mice Inn

ːswirliesː Fixed mismatched cat Progeny expressions

ːswirliesː Fixed depositing Progeny in the Daycare not healing their status afflictions

ːswirliesː Fixed additional party members in REMIX Mode not starting at full HP/MP

ːswirliesː Fixed Crystal Lizard magic possibly lowering HPs to 0