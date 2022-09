Share · View all patches · Build 9526910 · Last edited 15 September 2022 – 23:59:39 UTC by Wendy

September 15, 2022

1.1.4

Domino Sudoku

5 more puzzles are available now!

More UI Updates and Fixes

• Replaced the back button with a pause button. Pausing a puzzle brings up a menu with options to continue playing or quit to one of the various menus.

• Redesigned the puzzle complete screen so that the puzzle remains visible.

• Fixed a visual bug with the hint box obscuring the number pad in some aspect ratios.

• Fixed a few typos.