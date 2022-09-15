SKYRAID update!

Version: Beta 1.004
General Changes:
- Tier 5 planes can no longer use Tier 3 equipment.
- Predator drone minimap vision radius increased to 500 (from 250).
- Increased the size of the “Unspent Skill Point” notification.
- Changed the appearance of the “No Server Heartbeat” warning.
- Kill Feed messages will now display for 10 seconds instead of 6.
- Hit Feed messages will now display for 5 seconds instead of 6.
- Simplified Tutorial messages prompting lesson completion.
- In the Options > Log page, the “Snapshot” button now reads “Export”.
Hangar Changes:
- When an owned item in the Hangar is set to be replaced by a new item of a different kind, the quantity of the replaced item is shown in red.
- The “Save” and “Load” Preset buttons in the Hangar have been swapped. This should help with not accidentally saving over your existing Presets when shopping quickly :)
- The “Reset Preview” button is now called “Match Item” and is used like an eyedropper tool to match the item in the preview panel to be the same item as your currently selected equipment panel.
- You can now add missiles to your loadout before adding a plane, and save that loadout to a Preset. However, you will still not be able to Submit an order without a Plane or with incompatible weapons.
- Hangar button labels have been changed to make keyboard and controller prompts more consistent with each other.
Detailed Achievement tracking
- All Achievements are now driven by Steam Stats, so progress towards individual Achievements can be viewed on your Steam profile.
- Steam Overlay will now notify you of progress towards achievements (Some achievements are still not fully implemented).
General Fixes:
- You will now automatically Unready properly if you visit the Arsenal or the Options while you are set as Ready in the Lobby.
- Fixed Kill Feed names for Predator drones.
- Fixed dark square artifacting around text in the Kill Feed.
- Fixed Hit Feed not showing Hits that result in a Kill.
- When no airplanes are owned, the Paint list in the Arsenal is now blank, instead of showing “TEXT”
- Fixed missiles going through airplanes in Tutorial lessons about counter-measures.
- Airplanes only available in the Development branch will no longer cause errors in the Retail branch.
Hangar Fixes:
- Fixed an issue that could result in corrupted Preset slots.
- It is strongly advised that you re-create & re-save your loadout Presets.
- Presets will no longer suggest selling equipment if you already have more of the same item than the preset demands (unless it’s a missile which is equipped to a different Panel than what matches the Preset - we’ll address that in the future).
- If you attempt to load a preset containing a plane you no longer have access to (a previously issued plane which is not currently issued), the plane will be excluded from the loadout automatically and you will be notified at the top of the screen.
- Fixed an issue that caused an Invalid Plane error after death.
- Fixed an issue that could cause negative inventory quantities.
- Clicking the “Preset” buttons with the mouse no longer affects the focus of Hangar equipment panels.
- Fixed Loading a Preset with incompatible items prevents you from subtracting from those items.
Changed depots in developer branch