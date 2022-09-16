Version 0.11.15.1 - Fixes and Improvements

Fixes and Improvements
- Game will now pause when the weapon stat button is held
- Can now use middle mouse button to view weapon stats
- Added a pulsing visual for CPU drops for better visual clarity
- Added a progress display for opening doors
- Removed weapon slots as a possible reward for CPU upgrades and caches
- Forced virus location to always have columns
- Main menu NG+ display is now more noticeable when NG+ changed
Upcoming Features
- End of run review screen
- Showcase for items that have been collected from previous runs
- Showcase for enemies that have been encountered from previous runs
