Crash Override update for 16 September 2022

Version 0.11.15.1 - Fixes and Improvements

Version 0.11.15.1 - Fixes and Improvements

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes and Improvements

  • Game will now pause when the weapon stat button is held
  • Can now use middle mouse button to view weapon stats
  • Added a pulsing visual for CPU drops for better visual clarity
  • Added a progress display for opening doors
  • Removed weapon slots as a possible reward for CPU upgrades and caches
  • Forced virus location to always have columns
  • Main menu NG+ display is now more noticeable when NG+ changed

Upcoming Features

  • End of run review screen
  • Showcase for items that have been collected from previous runs
  • Showcase for enemies that have been encountered from previous runs

