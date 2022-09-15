EA-Season 4

With update 0.6.1.5 we are doing massive balancing changes to the regeneration system along performance and further improvements. With those balance changes we are also also kicking off a new season EA-public-season-4! We wish everyone a lot of fun in the new season. If you encounter any bugs please let us know.

Performance Improvements

Added new projectile cluster system which batches a bunch of projectiles together to trigger on hit effects. This will improve performance drastically since less collisions have to be calculated. Instead of creating 5 damage areas of nearby projectiles we cluster them and only create one damage filed with 5 times the damage of the single area. The projectile clustering only gets activated if there are a decent amount of projectiles on each attack so that it can be assumed that a whole cluster would hit an enemy.

Improved particle culling system which is now scaling the culling area with AoE size increase.

You are now not performing an attack when talking to NPCs and progressing through the dialog.

Improved performance for darkness projectiles.

Exploding Skills now use a new particle system running on the GPU to improve performance.

We are making huge changes to how regeneration works. Currently regeneration is stacking multiplicative which eventually grant near infinite regeneration of energy and endurance. We are changing this system to scale additive. To compensate we increased the base percentage of regeneration which will grant you more resource regeneration early on but with a steady instead of an exponential increase.

Energy Regeneration now grants + 30% increased energy regeneration (was 20% before)

Endurance Regeneration now grants +30% increased endurance regeneration (was 20% before)

Projectiles on hit effects are now only triggered when you have a small distance to enemies to prevent shotgunning bosses (triggering all projectiles

Fixed a bug which caused the gatekeeper portal to open even though the map mini boss was not defeated yet

Frenzy mode timer will now remember the current + % EXP bonus after switching scenes

Fixed the possibility to un-pause the game while not selected an unlocked skill or weapon

