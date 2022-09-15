- The active delivery card that appears on the Player Board now has a frame and a label to make it more obvious, and it is mentioned in the tutorial
- Horizontal scrolls bars in dialogs look sleeker and better
- Fixed a bug that could cause a soft lock when events are triggered based on gaining influence (New Vein on Arzos and Unemployed Builders on Silast)
Empires of the Void II update for 15 September 2022
Version 2.5 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update