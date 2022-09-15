 Skip to content

Empires of the Void II update for 15 September 2022

Version 2.5 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9526535 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The active delivery card that appears on the Player Board now has a frame and a label to make it more obvious, and it is mentioned in the tutorial
  • Horizontal scrolls bars in dialogs look sleeker and better
  • Fixed a bug that could cause a soft lock when events are triggered based on gaining influence (New Vein on Arzos and Unemployed Builders on Silast)

