Lovelust: Project Stockholm update for 16 September 2022

Lovelust: Project Stockholm is NOW AVAILABLE

Share · View all patches · Build 9526494 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Play as a college student who impulsively kidnaps his classmate friend or teacher, and develop a romantic relationship with them over time.

Is your relationship with them genuine or is it Stockholm syndrome? Is all this time you've spent together for nothing? You decide.

FEATURES

  • Has 4 characters to have fun with!
  • 50+ 2D animated scenes to view and collect!
  • Interesting story with multiple endings!

GAMEPLAY

  • Talk to the girls and get to know them!
  • Make meaningful choices that change the course of the story!
  • Go on dates and give your girl gifts!
  • Help them with their problems!
  • Play minigames to earn money!

I've worked on Lovelust for quite some time now. It's my first game but I tried my best to make it work. It mean the world to me if you can give this a shot! :D

