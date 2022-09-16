Lovelust: Project Stockholm is NOW AVAILABLE

Play as a college student who impulsively kidnaps his classmate friend or teacher, and develop a romantic relationship with them over time.

Is your relationship with them genuine or is it Stockholm syndrome? Is all this time you've spent together for nothing? You decide.

FEATURES

Has 4 characters to have fun with!

50+ 2D animated scenes to view and collect!

Interesting story with multiple endings!

GAMEPLAY

Talk to the girls and get to know them!

Make meaningful choices that change the course of the story!

Go on dates and give your girl gifts!

Help them with their problems!

Play minigames to earn money!

I've worked on Lovelust for quite some time now. It's my first game but I tried my best to make it work. It mean the world to me if you can give this a shot! :D