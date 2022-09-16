Lovelust: Project Stockholm is NOW AVAILABLE

Play as a college student who impulsively kidnaps his classmate friend or teacher, and develop a romantic relationship with them over time.
Is your relationship with them genuine or is it Stockholm syndrome? Is all this time you've spent together for nothing? You decide.
FEATURES
- Has 4 characters to have fun with!
- 50+ 2D animated scenes to view and collect!
- Interesting story with multiple endings!
GAMEPLAY
- Talk to the girls and get to know them!
- Make meaningful choices that change the course of the story!
- Go on dates and give your girl gifts!
- Help them with their problems!
- Play minigames to earn money!
I've worked on Lovelust for quite some time now. It's my first game but I tried my best to make it work. It mean the world to me if you can give this a shot! :D