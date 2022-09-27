Blossom Tales 2 is on Deck!

Hey everyone,

It seems like only yesterday Blossom Tales 2: The Minotaur Prince was released, but it's been a little over a month, where has the time gone?!

We wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who's been playing the game and leaving reviews - we've thoroughly enjoyed reading them and are delighted you've been enjoying your adventure with Lily and Chrys.

Today we have some exciting news for you, Blossom Tales 2: The Minotaur Prince has been officially verified for the Steam Deck!

What does being verified for the Steam Deck mean? It means that Blossom Tales 2: The Minotaur Prince has had Valve's seal of approval that it's optimised in every way possible to play seamlessly. You can take this adventure with you on the go, from your sofa or to the park, on an aeroplane, and beyond!

Don't forget to tag us in pictures on social media if you've been playing on the go :)