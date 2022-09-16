Patch 1.0d and Bundles information

Hello Builders!

Since we launch the game yesterday, we have been very pleased to receive all your feedback and ideas!

Patch 1.0d

We just released a small patch to fix some issues that you reported, here is the Changelog:

Fixed a bug which could lead to a crash when using the crane

Now, all players in co-op mode can see custom pictures in billboards

Fixed a co-op synchronisation bug

When you choose to unsuscribe from a workshop item, it won't be shown anymore in the Order tab (after your restart the game)

Updated the ghost preview to better see what you can do, for example when you place a slope that auto-adjusts to another slope

Fixed some tranlations errors

Bundles -10% additional discount

We would like to let you know that you can grab 10% additional discount from bundles:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/27810/Urbek__Technicity/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/28012/Technicity_and_Diorama_Builder/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/27894/Technicity__Builder_Simulator/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/27895/Technicity__House_Builder/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/27867/Technicity__Scrapnaut/

Thanks again for your feedback, it will always be essential for us and if you didn't already join our Discord, feel free to come in and share your ideas and suggestions for the game!