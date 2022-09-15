 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 15 September 2022

Corrupt visuals crash fix, and Improved water visuals

Build 9526473

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.49
-Improved water edge integration with vertical and tall terrain transitions
-Improved foam and biolum visuals in the ocean
-Fixed the issue causes a NaN in rare situations and put in additional NaN detection safety nets
-Look rotation protection code to prevent zero values
-Fixed motion blur setting on dirt clumps from moving blue crystal pine trees

Changed files in this update

Depot 1203181
