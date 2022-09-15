- Added rare weapon variations, more coming soon
- Added a BNTG faction
- Your items will be branded based on the faction you're in
- Made some better lighting on The Hub
- Added a small shop with glove skins (note that there is a known issue with a floating gun in the glove skins shop that will be fixed immediately)
- Added a "Sandwich" to the frontrooms
- Did many small tweaks and fixes
BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 15 September 2022
2.14
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update