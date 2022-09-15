 Skip to content

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 15 September 2022

2.14

Build 9526413 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added rare weapon variations, more coming soon
  • Added a BNTG faction
  • Your items will be branded based on the faction you're in
  • Made some better lighting on The Hub
  • Added a small shop with glove skins (note that there is a known issue with a floating gun in the glove skins shop that will be fixed immediately)
  • Added a "Sandwich" to the frontrooms
  • Did many small tweaks and fixes

