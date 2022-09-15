Beta updated to V3.31

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Added:

A new quest type: General Quest. This is a quest with no Companion enforced objectives. All of the normal base game rules apply. This can be used to play many quests not currently supported by the Companion or quests of the users own design. To end or fail the quest, simply use the Quit Quest button. While all other aspects will be recorded/updated, the quest status of this quest will not affect the Quests window.

A new setting: "Rules/New encounters default" that permits Table EA to be the default table during Quest Settings.

A confirmation after selecting the Dragon Armour Adventure.

Fixed:

The "Rule/Encounter Rule default" was not being honored during Quest Settings.